Labor Day Weekend at DAYLIGHT will be the place to party with a lineup that includes RJMLA on Friday, BLXST on Saturday, Larry June on Sunday and OhGeesy on Monday. Marketing manager, Jon Parker, shares more about what’s in store. Celebrating a decade of top talent on the strip, the lineup includes open format DJs on Thursday and Friday; “Sunburst Saturdays,” an EDM-focused day party; and “LIT Sundays,” with the hottest hip-hop performances.

Full lineups and tickets can be found at daylightvegas.com.