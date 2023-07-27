Las Vegas(KLAS)-The fashion and fun destination, Fashion Show Las Vegas, has transformed into the ultimate indoor summer experience. This is the last week to enjoy their “Summer Vibes” at The Great Hall. Catch vibrant decorations, photo-worthy pop-ups, and the “Mi Casa, Your Casa” activation, created by artists Esrawe + Cadena. Starting next week, the “You Are Beautiful” tour begins, celebrating self-love. In partnership with artist Matthew Hoffman, the exhibit will showcase words of affirmation tags, five pop-up elements and more. “You Are Beautiful” will be open from Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Macy’s Courtyard.