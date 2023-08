The 6th annual CasaBlanca Rib Fest is happening from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th inside the Grand Ballroom at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino. The event will feature award-winning barbecue classics, a beer garden, live DJs and family-friendly events. The CasaBlanca Rib Fest is free and open to the public. For more information, visit casablancaresort.com