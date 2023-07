Las Vegas(KLAS)-Beginning August 12, Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas will kick-off an all-inclusive brunch experience featuring live action food and beverage stations, shareable entrees and music from a live DJ.

Executive Chef Sarah Thompson has created a brunch menu with highlights including masa pancakes topped with piloncillo caramel and pineapple, and spicy shrimp and chorizo-filled masa empanadas.