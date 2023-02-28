Las Vegas(KLAS)-BoothMeUp Las Vegas is a black-owned startup company that specializes in providing customizable photo and video booth solutions for events and special occasions.

They have a new red carpet robot that encourages guests to dance while its high-speed arm films movements with a slow-motion camera, creating a glitz and glam branded video that can be instantly shared on social media.

For more information visit: boothmeuplv.com.