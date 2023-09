Las Vegas(KLAS)-On Saturday, September 23, Camp Rhino will be waiving its visitor fee for its two classes offered – 9 and 10 a.m. – and collecting donations that will go to a mental health non-profit that provides resources and funding for people seeking help.

Camp Rhino Northwest is located at 6690 Grand Montecito Pkwy. Las Vegas, NV 89149

More information about Camp Rhino and its programs can be found at camprhino.com or by following @camprhino_gym and @camprhinonorthwest on social media.