Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Las Vegas Philharmonic hits a high note this weekend. LV Philharmonic music director and conductor will present Tchaikovsky’s fourth to commemorate the 2022-2023 season this Saturday (May 6th) at The Smith Center. The show is happening at 7:30p.m., and will feature a cameos, like Russian award-winning pianist Ilya Yakushev to help present Tchaikovsky’s story through his passionate music.

For more information and tickets are available on lvphil.org.