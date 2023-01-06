Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Looney Tunes are coming into town with “Bugs Bunny At The Symphony” at The Smith Center this Saturday, January 7. Roqui Theus chats with George Daughtery, conductor and Co-Creator to tell us more about the show.
For tickets visit: lvphil.org/events.
