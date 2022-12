Las Vegas(KLAS)-You know the saying “Touched By An Angel” well, at The Palms, it’s “Brunched By An Angel.” This is the first-ever Vegas show that will allow guests to dine with the departed. Roqui Theus is joined by show’s creator, Emmy Award winning producer Shaney Ferley along with one of the stars, celebrity psychic medium Reginald Lewis to tell us what this experience is all about.