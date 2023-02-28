Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Shade Tree presents the third annual Champagne and Pearls, the organization’s signature event showcasing Southern Nevada’s female leaders in honor of International Women’s Day, on Sunday, March 5 at Emerald at Queensridge.

All ticket sale proceeds will benefit the shelter’s residents who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and/or homelessness.

For more information visit: theshadetree.org.