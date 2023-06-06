Las Vegas(KLAS)-Liberate your soul and amplify your life with an Ancient Kriya Breathwork Technique led by Shannon Rae. Attendees will experience ancient breathwork techniques accompanied by live music, creating a transformative experience like no other.
The event will be held at Area 15 starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Liberate your soul and amplify your life with an Ancient Kriya Breathwork Technique led by Shannon Rae. Attendees will experience ancient breathwork techniques accompanied by live music, creating a transformative experience like no other.