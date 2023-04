Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to take the plunge for Special Olympics Nevada. Allyce Pierson joins Las Vegas Now to ask if you’re ready to brave the wave at Cowabunga Bay on April 8th. Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125, and guests who want to watch the plunge can register for $45. After the Plunge, all participants and guests are invited to stay for the day and enjoy the attractions at Cowabunga Bay.

Visit sonv.org for more information.