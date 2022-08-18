BRAISED HATCH CHILE CHICKEN THIGHS

We LOVE chicken thighs, and we LOVE Hatch Chiles which are only available fresh one time a year, mid-August to mid-September. These are so tender, flavorful and delicious when browned and then braised. You will make them over and over and over again. Remember, when Hatch chiles are not in season just add a 4 oz. jar of the Hatch chilis and you will be A-OK! Enjoy!

Serves: 4

Total Time: 60 Minutes

Ingredients:

• 6-8 Bone-in, skin on chicken thighs

• 1 sweet onion halved and sliced

• 2 Hatch chiles diced small or a 4 oz. can of Hatch chiles

• 4 cloves minced garlic

• 2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 tsp. ground pepper

• 1 ½ tsp. smoked ground paprika

• 1 c. chicken stock

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 Tbsp. basil or parsley minced for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot. Season chicken with salt, pepper and paprika. Add to pot, skin side down and cook, without disturbing, until skin has rendered most of the fat and is a nice golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes on medium high heat. (You want it to be very deeply browned so that it stays brown as it braises.)

Flip the chicken and continue to cook until browned on the other side, another 5 or so minutes.

Transfer chicken to a plate or cutting board, leaving all the fat and golden bits behind. Add minced garlic, the sliced onion and the diced hatch chiles. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic, onion and Hatch chiles are softened and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add back in the chicken thighs and simmer uncovered until the sauce has thickened about 20-25 minutes. Garnish with the basil or parsley or both and serve.



That’s it! Enjoy!