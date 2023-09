Las Vegas(KLAS)-Six of Boyd Gaming’s fine dining restaurants will serve up a specialty Chef’s Feature now through September 30th. Participating restaurants include: Alder & Birch at The Orleans, Carve at Cannery, Cornerstone at Gold Coast, Redwood at The Cal, SC Prime at Suncoast and The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town. The special will cost $48 per person with a portion of proceeds going towards Maui Strong fund to support Hawaii residents affected by the wildfires.