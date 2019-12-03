Boss Security Screens on securing your home for the holidays

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Man found dead following fire in vacant building
Top Stories
LIVE: Fatal wrong-way crash closes northbound I-15
Clark County Commission considers new regulations for mobile billboards
Over 500K pot vapes seized in 2 years as busts rise in US
Boulder City officials to consider adding cameras at local parks after spate of vandalism
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, December 2nd
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019
Top Stories
Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow
Moving cross country, winter storm takes aim at Northeast
Authorities: 2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away in Arizona
Authorities: 1 kid dead, 2 missing after vehicle swept away in Arizona
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights trade fifth-round pick for Washington Capitals’ Chandler Stephenson
Top Stories
Tuch scores 2 early, Golden Knights beat Rangers 4-1
Liberty Patriots headed to state title game
UNLV slips past Nevada 33-30 in overtime
Who will win the battle for the Fremont Cannon?
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
GR8 Food Drive
Gr8 Toy Drive
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Entertainment
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
TailG8 Treats with Rollin’ Smoke
Top Stories
A Very Terry Christmas with Terry Fator
Top Stories
Monday’s Dark 6th anniversary with Mark Shunock
Boss Security Screens on securing your home for the holidays
Gifts to make you glow
Nevada Health Link on Open Enrollment
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man found dead following fire in vacant building
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Fatal wrong-way crash closes northbound I-15
2
of
/
2
Boss Security Screens on securing your home for the holidays
Las Vegas Now
Free installation up to $1000
Posted:
Dec 3, 2019 / 05:43 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2019 / 05:43 AM PST
Trending Stories
LIVE: Fatal wrong-way crash closes northbound I-15
Amazon’s annual private afterparty becomes the Intersect Festival, now open to the public for the first time ever
I-Team: Witness describes deadly crash, says suspect ran red light
Students react to killing of North Las Vegas teen
‘TRAGIC:’ Mother arrested in deaths of siblings found hanging in basement