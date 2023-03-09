Las Vegas(KLAS)-Black Restaurant Week celebrates its 8th year, and is coming to Vegas March 17th – 26th. In honor of their campaign, “More Than a Week,” Roqui Theus stopped by local participant “Tastee Temptations” inside Summerlin Takeout. The goal of Black Restaurant Week is to highlight the diverse flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine in local communities. Since February 2020, Black-owned restaurants have faced disproportionate economic setbacks and closure rates. Black Restaurant Week drives support and new customers to keep these establishments going and growing.

Head to blackrestaurantweeks.com to find out what local black-owned restaurants are participating and offering special deals!