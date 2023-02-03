Las Vegas(KLAS)-February is Black History Month, it’s when the nation and our community
honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. We also highlight African American contributions to the mental health movement as they are oftentimes overlooked. Roqui Theus talks with mental health professional and CEO of Mingo Health Solutions to learn more about the mental health system.
