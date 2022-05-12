BLACK GARLIC FLATBREAD WITH GOAT CHEESE AND ARUGULA

I had only seen black garlic in a specialty grocery store a few times. Because of it’s darkish nature I assumed that would mean it was spicier or had MORE of a potent garlic taste. It seemed scary so I stayed away from it. Come to find out, black garlic is sweeter and has more of a molasses flavor when you first bite into it finishing with a strong citrus or slight vinegar taste. It doesn’t give you bad breath after eating and is delicious when eaten raw!!! It is my new favorite thing. When paired with more exotic recipes it opens up a whole new avenue for one’s palette! Enjoy!!

Serves: 6

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 large flat bread

4 Tbsp. olive oil (separated)

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 sweet onions sliced and then cut in half

5 cloves black garlic diced

4 oz. fig jelly

1 oz. fresh orange juice

3 oz. goat cheese at room temperature

5-7 fresh figs sliced in half lengthwise

2 c. fresh baby arugula tossed lightly in olive oil

2 tsp. orange zest (about 1 orange)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°

Brush the flatbread both front and back with 2 Tbsp. olive oil and place on a sheet pan covered in parchment. In a hot sauté pan add the remaining olive oil and butter.

Turn the heat to medium and begin to cook the onions until caramelized. Once the onions are caramelized to your desire add the diced black garlic and cook for no more than one minute.

Add the orange juice to the fig jelly and stir till mixed well. Add the fig jelly mixture to the cooled onions and garlic.

Spread the onion mixture on the flatbread leaving about ¼ of an inch on all sides. Add small dollops of goat cheese evenly onto the flatbread and then add the figs between the dollops.

Place into the oven for about 15-20 minutes depending on your oven until the cheese begins to melt.

Add the arugula to the top of the flat bread and dust with the orange zest for beautiful color and taste.

Enjoy!