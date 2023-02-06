KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:36 PM PST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:36 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The big game is approaching and sometimes it’s nice to let someone else do the cooking for you. That’s where the Cheesecake Factory comes in. JC Fernandez joins general manager Dawn Barret to get a taste of their White Chicken Chili.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.