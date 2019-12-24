Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
It’s National Eggnog Day!
Top Stories
Last minute reminders for holiday travelers
Sword and Shield: Raiders still alive for a playoff spot after topping Chargers
Christmas tree made out of plastic bottles
No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame due to this year’s fire
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Rain and snow delivery for Christmas week
Top Stories
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured
Top Stories
VIDEO: Saturday’s winter solstice captured through timelapse of world’s weather pattern
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, December 20th
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 19th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Bellemare, Kadri score twice, Avalanche beat Vegas 7-3
Top Stories
Knights win 3-1 over rival San Jose Sharks
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Chargers
Knights fall in overtime to Canucks, 5-4
Knights ‘New Guy’ flourishing in Vegas confines
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Entertainment
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Best gifts for guys
Top Stories
Shop for the season at the Boulevard Mall
Top Stories
Toys that teach
Rules for regifting
The art of gift wrapping with the 99 Cents Only Store
Raw Fitness on giving the gift of wellness
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Michael Buble Concert
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Follow Santa during global journey with NORAD’s famous tracker
Best gifts for guys
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Dec 24, 2019 / 06:10 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2019 / 06:10 AM PST
Trending Stories
Las Vegas is ranked among list of rudest cities in America
Coroner: 2 female victims identified in wrong-way fatal crashes
Follow Santa during global journey with NORAD’s famous tracker
Family calls for tougher reckless driving laws after priest killed in crash
#VegasNYE road closures you need to know about