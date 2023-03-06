KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 04:05 PM PST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 04:05 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Celebrity trainers Desi Bartlett, Nicole Stuart and Andrea Orbeck have come together to write Total Body Beautiful to provide women age 35 and older with practical, research-backed advice for physical, mental and emotional health.
