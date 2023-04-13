Las Vegas(KLAS)-The community is invited to Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa to tap into their inner Wellness Warrior with lead fitness instructor, Erika Trujillo. This Wellness Series is complimentary and for 21+. The series consists of two separate events, the Full Moon Flow once a month around the full moon cycle through August, and the Weekend Warm Up every Saturday through May.

Both events are held at GVR on the Backyard Opium Deck with access to the main pool, and guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, comfortable clothes, and water.

Learn more and reserve your spot at www.stationcasinosblog.com.