Pearl Skin Studio’s Katia Simonenko tells us about the Strawberries & Chocolate Body Scrub and Facial, a new treatment offered for Valentine’s Day and shows us a sunscreen that adds a glow to your skin. Be sure to take advantage of their Special Offer: Book a Strawberries and Chocolate Body Scrub and Facial treatment and receive $25 OFF Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Glow SPF when you mention LAS VEGAS NOW.