Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tacotarian, the plant-based Mexican eatery, is all about good food and good causes! Roqui Theus took us inside their Downtown Las Vegas location with co-founder Kristen Corral, to learn how their summer special “Chimichanga” feeds the soul and helps the pets.

20% of all chimichanga proceeds will go to the Nevada society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (NSPCA) through August 31st. Their menu also includes 14+ vegan tacos and other Mexican street food treats and drinks.