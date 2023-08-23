President Kirsten Searer, Chief Development Officer Latoya Holman and Elijah Hollis are in studio to tell us about how The Public Education Foundation was selected as one of the charities to benefit from the annual Battle for Vegas softball game. The event helped raise funds to be used on behalf of our students and helped them show the community how they can support PEF and our public schools.
Battle for Vegas: Making a Difference for Students with The Public Education Foundation
by: Mary Posey
