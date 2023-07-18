Las Vegas(KLAS)-Step out of your cardboard box and come down to La Neta Cocina y Lounge on Sunday, July 23 for a specialty Barbie-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cocktails include:

○ Sparking cocktail “Barbiestyle” made with La Marca prosecco, pink

cocktail glitter and pink cotton candy

○ “Roses Are Pink” made with La Marca rose, gin, fresh lemon, violet syrup

and a pink rose-shaped ice cube

○ “She-Roes” made with tequila, fresh lime, prickly pear, gold flakes and

ginger beer

○ Barbie (pink lemonade) & Ken (orange juice) bottomless mimosas or Rosè.