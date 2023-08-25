Las Vegas(KLAS)-Women’s equality day is Saturday august 26th. This day commemorates the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, and according to the HERoes League, The right to ball out. HERoes League is a non-profit that bridges female adult and youth athletes through mentorship on and off the court. HERoes League founder, Jen Gonzales and Director of Operations Dayna Tanaka joined Roqui Theus to share how they’re celebrating women’s equality this weekend.

To join and support the girl power, head to heroesleagues.com.