Nanny Bubby, our own Cooking Confidence Coach is back in studio with some easy school lunch ideas that will help kids learn better in the afternoon.
Ingredients:
1 rice cake
2 Tbsp. Sunflower butter
6 fresh raspberries
2 oz. Dark Chocolate
Spread sunflower butter evenly over the rice cake.
Place raspberries around inside perimeter of the rice cake and smash down with a fork.
Melt the dark chocolate in microwave about 10 seconds at a time stirring between each time until fully melted.
Pour on top and smooth with the back side of a spoon.
Place in refrigerator to set the chocolate.