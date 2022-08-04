Nanny Bubby, our own Cooking Confidence Coach is back in studio with some easy school lunch ideas that will help kids learn better in the afternoon.

Ingredients:

1 rice cake

2 Tbsp. Sunflower butter

6 fresh raspberries

2 oz. Dark Chocolate

Spread sunflower butter evenly over the rice cake.

Place raspberries around inside perimeter of the rice cake and smash down with a fork.

Melt the dark chocolate in microwave about 10 seconds at a time stirring between each time until fully melted.

Pour on top and smooth with the back side of a spoon.

Place in refrigerator to set the chocolate.