Las Vegas(KLAS)-August is Black Business Month, but “B is for Black Brilliance” amplifies that all year round. It started two years ago with a book called “B is for Black Brilliance,” and now that “B” also stands for “backpacks.” CEO and founder Shawna Wells joined Roqui Theus to introduce her “Ancestor Collection…” helping kids head “Black to School” with style and pride.