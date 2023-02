Las Vegas(KLAS)-B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation’s 8th annual awareness gala is happening Saturday February 25th at The Palms. B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation Founder Kimberly Miles and entertainer Lily Arce invite everyone to come out and support the cause. BE A SHERO Foundation’s mission is to provide resources needed to support, sustain and empower young girls and women under the age of 25 who have been abused, abandoned, neglected, and exploited.