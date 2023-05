Las Vegas(KLAS)-Singer and international burlesque star Ariana Savalas has dropped her new album “Drama.” The album has been called “An Operatic Showstopper,” and drew influences from cabaret glam rock stars like Queen, Bowie, Peter Gabriel, and Annie Lennox. The soulful artist joined Las Vegas Now to talk about her music, give us a preview, and share her special connection to Las Vegas.