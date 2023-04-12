KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 04:46 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 04:46 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is hitting Nevada. It’s a 1500 mile ride that raises funds for the Victory Junction Gang Camp. Mercedes Martinez chats with the man himself, Kyle Petty, about this important event.
