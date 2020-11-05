Skip to content
“Angry Birds” land at Top Golf
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 12:45 PM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 12:46 PM PST
Learn more about Top Golf at: TopGolf.com/us/las-vegas/
Don't Miss
Nevada General Election Results
When will Georgia be called for Trump or Biden?
Video
Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud, Democrats say ‘lawsuit is baseless’
Video
Kanye West receives at least 61 thousand votes in the 2020 Presidential Election
Nevada could decide presidential race; state, county election results still not updated
Video
Trending Stories
Nevada Deputy Sec. of State for Elections confirms there will be no additional results today
Video
Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud, Democrats say ‘lawsuit is baseless’
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m not going to have this taken away from me,’ blind woman from Nevada told she already voted
Video
Thousands of Nevada ballots uncounted, awaiting vote signature curing
Hey Nevada, why is it taking so long to count these votes?