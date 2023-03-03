KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:28 PM PST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:28 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cuco released his new album called ‘Fantasy Gateway’ last summer and is currently on a sold out North American tour! Cuco will be at Area 15 this weekend and joined us in-studio to talk about his latest single.
