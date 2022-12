Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but will only available January 8th – October 8th of 2023.