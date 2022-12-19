Las Vegas(KLAS)-Sometimes Santa’s elves need a drink after a hard day of building toys in the workshop. Roqui Theus is showing us Silverton Casino’s holiday bar, Bad Elf, where they will feel right at home. Catch the pop up bar through January 2nd.
