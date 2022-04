Las Vegas(KLAS)-The new Illuminarium Las Vegas (Illuminarium’s flagship location) At Area 15 immerses you inside our planet and beyond. Earth day is on Friday, and Roqui Theus takes us into “Wild: A Safari Experience,” where you can transport to natural habitats across South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. Complementing the exotic sights of a safari, visitors fully immerse in authentic sounds, scents, and movements of the scene!

For tickets, head to illuminarium.com/lasvegas