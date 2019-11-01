An apple a day with Ethel M Chocolates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The SEMA auto show will showcase the 36 classic 'Vettes once owned by pop-artist Peter Max. The Las Vegas Convention Center will host the annual SEMA Show Nov. 5 - Nov. 8

Preserved in New York City parking garages for more than a quarter-century, these classic automobiles awaited their chance to be used as a canvases - that day never came.