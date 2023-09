Las Vegas(KLAS)-AMARI Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop is a neighborhood eatery new to Southwest Las Vegas located in the heart of UnCommons, the new 40-acre urban campus located at I-215 and Durango Drive. AMARI reimagines Italian-American cuisine that is available for enjoying in the restaurant or to-go. The menu features house-made pastas and rich sauces, along with different styles of pizza doughs, breads and focaccias, prime meats and freshly caught seafood.