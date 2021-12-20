Alphabet is Alpha-Lit

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Alpha-Lit is a local business that provides marquee rentals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories