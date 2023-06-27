Allen Angelo Harina has lived in Las Vegas for the past 19 years after moving from the Philippines. In 2021, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Currently, he is an optometry technician and is in the process of applying to physician assistant school. His past experience includes working as a medical scribe for St. Rose Hospitals and serving as an EMT for AMR Las Vegas.

Harina loves to volunteer with Southwest Medical Hospice and also is a volunteer at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. He enjoys spending time with friends and family and depending on the season, Harina can be found camping in the summer or snowboarding in the winter. He enjoys traveling to other countries and most recently, he toured Europe last year and Japan at the beginning 2023.