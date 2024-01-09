Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor and comedian Mike Epps got his big break back in 1995 on Def Comedy Jam, and since then has climbed his way up to legendary status. Starring in cult classics like “Next Friday,” “All About the Benjamins,” to “Resident Evil,” to his Netflix show “The Upshaws!” He’s bringing his stand-up comedy back to Las Vegas at the Venetian Theatre this weekend (January 12th and 13th). He joins Roqui Theus on Las Vegas Now to chat “All About The Epps.” For tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.