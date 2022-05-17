Las Vegas(KLAS)-Roqui Theus stopped by the Charity Series of Poker headquarters to give us a preview of the St. Jude “Against All Odds” Golf and Poker Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Red Rock Casino. The community is invited to play some “Turbo Poker” for their chance to win a seat at the World Series of Poker Main Event (held in Las Vegas in July), be inspired by a St. Jude patient’s story, hang out with Emcee Joe Stapleton, and other special guests. Additionally, there will be a cocktail reception, dinner, and live entertainment to help raise awareness and support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

