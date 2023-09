Las Vegas(KLAS)-Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 37th annual Black & White Party makes its return on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Palms Casino Resort from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Held inside Palms SOAK Pool and KAOS Nightclub and in partnership with Las Vegas Transitional Grant Area’s (LVTGA) Love Live Campaign, guests are invited to join the party in their best black and white attire.

For more information visit afanlv.org