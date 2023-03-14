Las Vegas(KLAS)-Sean Kanan, will host a book signing at the Barnes and Noble in Henderson on Saturday, March 18. In addition to being on the CBS soaps The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless for over 25 years, Sean is one of the original cast members of Karate Kid III and is starring in the current season of the Netflix pop-culture hit Cobra Kai reprising his role as villain Mike Barnes. Additionally, Sean is an Emmy® award-winning producer of his own limited series, Studio City, and the author of several books, his most recent, the powerful WELCOME TO THE KUMITE part of the WAY OF THE COBRA series.