Las Vegas(KLAS)-This year, Life is Beautiful’s culinary program will feature creative culinary experts, mixologists, and talented chefs from across the city, as well as a specially curated 2023 beverage program. Returning to the festival after its popular debut in 2022, The Pizzeria will offer a special selection of pies once again curated by Good Pie Owner Chef Vincent Rotolo. Kendall Tenney is joined by Rotolo in the kitchen with a taste of these pizzas.