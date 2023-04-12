KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-His motto is “Yan can cook, so can you!” Iconic Chef Martin Yan’s first restaurant is now open at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Mercedes Martinez joins My Asia’s Executive Chef Wang in the kitchen to teach us that we can cook.
