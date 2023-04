Las Vegas(KLAS)-Did you know there is a sushi bar nestled inside Mi Casa Grill Cantina at the Silverton Casino?

It’s called Su Casa Sushi, and chef’s Nicholas Beesley and Shayne Galan joined Las Vegas Now to talk about the hidden gem’s new menu and Omakase experience. Su Casa is open Thursdays through Mondays from 4-9 p.m. reservations recommended.