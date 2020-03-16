1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE: Stock market plunges, market trading frozen MGM Resorts will temporarily close properties on Tuesday, March 17

A sneak peak of the Lake Mead Boat Show

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Everything from wave runners to unsinkable boats

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories