Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Raiders support Las Vegas community with several events
Video
Top Stories
Sunshine saluting our Veterans today
Video
New bakery caters to dogs in northwest valley
Video
Planning commission approves extending underground people mover to downtown Las Vegas
Video
Free admission for veterans and military at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Sunshine saluting our Veterans today
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 10th
Video
Top Stories
Our coldest temps of the season so far
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, November 9th
Video
We needed more rain, but we definitely got the cold
Video
Rain, snow in mountains reported around Las Vegas
En Español
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Odds for 2020 Masters on CBS
Raiders hope to win third straight; take on Broncos Sunday 1:05 on 8 News Now
Video
Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November
Rebels hope for first win at San Jose State on Saturday
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
7 healthy tips
Top Stories
Sloan’s Ice Cream is giving away ice cream to veterans on National Sundae Day
Video
Top Stories
A sneak peak at the hottest toys this holiday season
Video
Touring the new Partners in Primary Care location
Video
Sloan’s Ice Cream is celebrating National Sundae Day
Video
Free ice cream for vets on Wednesday at Sloan’s Ice Cream
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Contests
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Flu Shot
What’s Cool at School
Veterans Voices
Salute to Super Heroes
Living Green
Puppy Pigskin Picks
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
A sneak peak at the hottest toys this holiday season
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 07:08 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 07:08 AM PST
Learn more at
ttpm.com
Don't Miss
Nevada General Election Results: President-elect Joe Biden wins Nevada, holds more than 50% support
Newsfeed Now: President Trump refuses to concede; Florida prepares for Eta
Live
Could recount be in the cards for close local races? Local historian explains
Video
Nearly 3,000 ballots need curing before they will count in Nevada
President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
Video
Clark County Registrar of Voters; ‘We’re coming to a close’ on ballot counting
Video
Clark County Registrar of Voters addresses allegations of voter fraud; ballot counting ends Thursday
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces ‘Stay at Home 2.0’, urges Nevadans to stay home as much as possible
Video
2020 Veterans Day deals at restaurants and more
LVMPD: Suspect arrested in severe assault, battery incident at Circus Circus RV Park
Buddhist group files lawsuit objecting to Las Vegas Monorail sale to LVCVA
Jehovah’s Witnesses begin global campaign in November, distribute special magazine online and by mail
Video